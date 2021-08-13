Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 18,815 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 37.9% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,535,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 696,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 116,770 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,536,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

