Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 299,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,385. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

