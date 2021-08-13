Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes $2.22 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after buying an additional 866,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $254,589,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 8,953,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,647,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. cut their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.74.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

