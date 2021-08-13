Jade Currency (JADE) Market Cap Achieves $3.54 Million

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $72,885.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0660 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Jade Currency has traded 117.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00139914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00155077 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,564.24 or 1.00026090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.83 or 0.00857644 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

