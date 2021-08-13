Nasdacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,828.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $201,043.61 and approximately $8,828.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,548,641 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

