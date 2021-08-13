Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 69.2% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 51,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.65. 5,439,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,781. The company has a market cap of $453.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

