$240.29 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce $240.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.70 million and the lowest is $228.08 million. Bentley Systems reported sales of $203.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $938.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $957.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,134,707 shares of company stock worth $67,269,824. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.15. 621,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,101. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.79. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

