AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to post sales of $34.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.60 million to $34.70 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 16.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXGN shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock worth $846,064. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after buying an additional 418,278 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,682,000 after buying an additional 113,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 184,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $657.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 0.72.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

