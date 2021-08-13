Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $438,545,000 after purchasing an additional 765,729 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $266,424,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,944,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,467,697,000 after acquiring an additional 522,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $409.67. 1,536,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

