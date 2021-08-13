Mirador Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 522.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 206.2% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.40. 2,036,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,333,669. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.00.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

