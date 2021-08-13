BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 117,538,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,016. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

