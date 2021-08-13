PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 419,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $302.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDSB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van acquired 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

