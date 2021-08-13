Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $7.45 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

BSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.17. 188,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,737. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.