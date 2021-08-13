Monument Capital Management Acquires 2,741 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $63.16 and a 1 year high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

