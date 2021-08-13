Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 508,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM remained flat at $$23.27 during trading hours on Friday. 188,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,381. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

