Bradley Albert Margus Sells 5,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradley Albert Margus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of Arvinas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84.

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.21. 290,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,614. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Arvinas by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at $115,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

