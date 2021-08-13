Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,184,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,457. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

