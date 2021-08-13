The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein Sells 2,100,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.78. 4,776,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,960. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $36,814,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

