The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein Sells 2,100,000 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $48.78. 4,776,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,960. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,238,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $36,814,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
