Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 53,523 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 53,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 243,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,827. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

