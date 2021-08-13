Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,352,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,334. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37. The company has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

