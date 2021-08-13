Monument Capital Management Has $903,000 Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth $32,332,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,031,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter worth $3,854,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,165 shares of company stock worth $3,771,267. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $85.84. 128,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

