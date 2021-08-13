Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ADIL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,197. The company has a market cap of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

