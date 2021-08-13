ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 168,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,547. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.86. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
