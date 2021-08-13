Monument Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Lithia Motors by 11.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 510.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 73.1% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 163,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,246,000 after purchasing an additional 69,114 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at about $720,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.16. 224,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,134. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.10. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

