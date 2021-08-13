LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

LMPX stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,221. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

