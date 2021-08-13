Monument Capital Management Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $351.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.