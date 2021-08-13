Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Announces Earnings Results

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%. Reed’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REED traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,301. The company has a market cap of $64.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.17. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

