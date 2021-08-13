$189.07 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce $189.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.80 million and the lowest is $166.81 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $135.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $715.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 248,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 101,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,866. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $467.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.