Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will post sales of $9.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.67 billion and the lowest is $9.26 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $30.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

AAL stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 30,620,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,720,176. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

