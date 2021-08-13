Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce $492.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.50 million and the highest is $504.40 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. 1,562,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 16.98. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82.

In related news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,194,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

