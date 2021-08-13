Monument Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.97. 4,599,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,264. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

