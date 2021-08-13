Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UTZ traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $18.77. 1,086,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.