Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
UTZ traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $18.77. 1,086,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,129. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
About Utz Brands
UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.
