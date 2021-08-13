Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AOMR stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.36. 37,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,686. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.93.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

AOMR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.