Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Million

Equities analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce sales of $3.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.42 million and the lowest is $1.69 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $11.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 million to $18.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $63.40 million, with estimates ranging from $61.34 million to $65.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.51.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.03. 669,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $95.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 96,200 shares of company stock valued at $119,212. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 112,166 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

