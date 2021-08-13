Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.32. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.