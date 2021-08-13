LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeMD updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LFMD stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 1,661,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.72. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Justin Schreiber purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,351 shares of company stock valued at $404,899. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

