Optas LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $131,658,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its position in Tesla by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 10,652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $717.17. 16,671,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,786,559. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $658.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.33 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.89.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,960,554. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

