Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.67 Million

Brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post $310.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.40 million and the lowest is $306.60 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $252.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JJSF. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.04. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $181.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 454,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,157 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

