Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EXC stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,198,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,207. Exelon has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

