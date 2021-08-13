Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

SPYG stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.31. 882,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,378. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

