General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,814,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,479. The company has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

