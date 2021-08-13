Phala Network (PHA) Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $232.21 million and approximately $46.38 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00887912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 268,134,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

