Alchemy Pay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $149.79 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $267.44 million and approximately $149.79 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0867 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00303086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00131322 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00157017 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002456 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,084,564,227 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

