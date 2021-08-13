Reviewing Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics $30,000.00 1,147.58 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($0.77) -26.92

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -207.89% Soliton N/A -50.77% -47.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigyn Therapeutics and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

Soliton has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soliton is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -0.85, indicating that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

