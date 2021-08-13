Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. 723,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $253.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $88,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

