Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.34. 141,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,823. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRMR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

