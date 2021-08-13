$140.95 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will announce $140.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.26 million. Banner reported sales of $149.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $570.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.00 million to $580.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $565.45 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $583.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Banner by 1,661.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Banner by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,680. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.26. Banner has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.