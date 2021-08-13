Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.56 Million

Equities analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce sales of $152.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Civeo reported sales of $142.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $566.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.28. 12,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,715. The stock has a market cap of $318.96 million, a P/E ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 3.90. Civeo has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,672,000 after purchasing an additional 221,351 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,764,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Civeo by 46,109.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

