Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

NYSE BDC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.40. 117,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,838. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.