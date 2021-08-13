Optas LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.15. 2,498,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

